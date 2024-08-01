Vybz Kartel Released From Prison After 13 Years

The Jamaican Court of Appeal reportedly voted against a retrial in the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Vybz Kartel poses for a photo backstage during MTV’s Tempo network launch celebration October 16, 2005 in St. Mary, Jamaica.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Vybz Kartel is a free man. After 13 years behind bars, Vybz — born Adidja Azim Palmer — was released from prison on Wednesday.

Per FOX 5, the Jamaica Court of Appeal voted unanimously not to have a retrial in the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, which led to the dancehall star’s release along with his three co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John.

Even though Williams’ body was never discovered, Vybz was convicted in the murder in 2014. Kartel and his co-defendants faced accusations of killing Williams over two unlicensed firearms that weren’t returned to them.

One of the reasons the court cited was also because of Vybz Kartel’s deteriorating health situation, as he’s been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and a heart condition. FOX 5 also reported that the Jamaican icon was battling a thyroid disease, while his lawyers said his prison conditions were “inhumane.”

Vybz regaining his freedom became a possibility when the U.K.’s Privy Council overturned the conviction against him and the co-defendants in March, citing juror misconduct due to an alleged bribery attempt.

Once King Charles signed off on the matter, Vybz’s fate was back in the Jamaican Court of Appeal’s hands.

In addition to the “Summer Time” singer’s health situation, the appeal court said the amount of time and lack of witnesses and financial resources needed also played a role in the decision against a retrial.

A celebratory scene broke out as fans were sent into a frenzy outside the Jamaican courthouse after learning that Vybz Kartel would be walking away free.

Vybz Kartel has worked with Rihanna, Eminem and Jay-Z in the past. The 48-year-old artist has launched seven different projects into the Reggae Albums chart’s top 10. His most recent LP arrived in 2021 with Born Fi Dis (Prelude).

