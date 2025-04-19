WA-Certified Eswatini coach conducts coaching course at White City Stadium

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

WORLD Athletics (WA) certified coach Muzi Mabuza from Eswatini is in Bulawayo conducting a Level Two Sprints and Hurdles coaching course at White City Stadium.

The programme, organised by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz), will run for six days.

A total of 24 coaches have registered for the course.

Two of the coaches are from Botswana, while one is from Zambia.

The initiative is part of Naaz’s ongoing efforts to empower local coaches, a move expected to significantly elevate the standards of athletics in the country.