Wadiwa Wepa Moyo releases thrilling trailer ahead of Season 2 premiere

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a year of waiting for Season 2 of Wadiwa Wepa Moyo, the wait is finally over as the first episode will premiere on September 29 on the College Central YouTube channel.

The trailer was released today and the drama seems to have gone a notch up with its creativity and new acts that will bring about the thriller and suspense from the eye catchy scenes.

Among the new acts are footballer Tino Kadewere and a female act who seems to have taken over Noku’s spot in Man Tawa’s heart.

The production is set to be filled with humour, action and captivating scenes on the day-to-day life struggles of many. From marriage breakups, cheating, dreaming and hustling, season 2 is certainly one not to miss. – @mthabisi_mthire