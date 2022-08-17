Wadyajena nabbed in Cottco scandal

Harare Bureau

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and top Cottco officials were arrested yesterday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5million.

In a statement last night, ZACC said it had arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyagena, suspended Cottco CEO Pious Manamike, suspended Cottco marketing manager Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai also of Cottco, plus Pierpont Moncroix director Chiedza Danha.

No further details were available last night from ZACC although the five arrested are expected in court today for remand.

Manamike and Njanji were already on bail having been arrested at the end of June on charges of concealing their alleged award to their own transport company of Cottco transport contracts for inputs to Cottco depots. They were both granted bail of $100 000 each early in July.

ZACC initiated the pair’s arrest and it appears that the two, and the other three arrested yesterday, have now been arrested on new charges.