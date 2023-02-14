Wagon of Love spices up Valentine’s Day in Bulawayo

Customers do last minute shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts from Valentine’s Voyage crew in the city centre yesterday

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

DUBBED the Valentine’s Voyage, a unique concept of delivering personalised Valentine’s Day gifts has taken Bulawayo by storm.

A spotless, cream 18-seater Toyota Hiace makes rounds in the City of Kings bearing personalised gifts, complete with customised music played on delivery.

Owned by three sisters, Skyz Metro FM radio producer Brenda Ndlovu, industry and manufacturing engineer Nomagugu Ndlovu and electronic engineer Nomathemba Ndlovu, the voyage is a true treat for lovers.

With the special day of love upon us, the City has been a hive of activity with business people running around selling gifts to last-minute buyers.

Amid the hustle and bustle, the Voyage is getting the lion’s share, charging US$5 for delivery within a 5-kilometre radius from the City Centre.

Customers order gifts from the sisters’ stall along Jason Moyo and 8th Avenue.

Once they have ordered their gifts, clients leave a personalised message and the address where they would like the gifts to be delivered.

The team delivers the gifts, accompanied by some musical dedication from the buyer. They also take pictures as mementos as they deliver the gifts.

A Chronicle news crew observed the sisters charming customers at their stall in the city centre yesterday.

Brenda’s warm demeanour rubbed off on clients enquiring about the gifts at the stall.

Her charm clearly worked in her favour as people gathered around to see what she had in stock.

As we were still enchanted by how easy it was for Brenda to charm her customers, a cream kombi appeared, serenading passersby with love jams.

A set of twins who are introduced as Brenda’s sisters disembark from the kombi and greet us happily, narrating how the delivery went and how happy the customer was.

The news crew got a chance to ask customers how they felt about the Voyage delivering their Valentine’s gifts.

Ms Vuyisile Ndebele marvelled at the convenience of the delivery service.

She said it allowed people to get on with their busy schedules without foregoing surprising their partners with gifts of love, especially since Valentine’s Day falls during the week this year.

Ms Ndebele said she would appreciate the gesture of receiving her gift through the Valentine’s Voyage as this makes her feel special.

“This is a special delivery concept which we always see in romantic movies. It’s every girl’s dream to get a gift in such a manner,” said Ms Ndebele.

Mr Brandon Nyathi said the Voyage was a great solution for men who are embarrassed to be seen carrying gifts with balloons on the streets.

He said people love gossiping whenever they see a man carrying a gift for his lover.

“If you’re a private guy like myself, this becomes a win-win situation. Noone sees you carrying a gift and that makes you happy and at the same time your girl is happy,” said Mr Nyathi.

Another customer, Miss Mbali Dube said getting a present from the Voyage was a great romantic gesture as the gift comes as a surprise.

She said it makes a woman feel special.

“Girls love public displays of affection. Once the Voyage comes with people I don’t know, it shows the guy I’m with is not ashamed of me and doesn’t mind showing me off to the whole world,” said Miss Dube.

Brenda said the sisters came up with the idea after noting how lovers struggle to surprise each other with unexpected deliveries on Valentine’s Day.

She said working with her sisters has been a blessing because it has helped them grow and appreciate each other more.

“People should learn not to let pride get in the way of making money. Money is money; it doesn’t matter how you make it as long as it’s an honest way. I’m a radio personality; if I was not humble, I was going to shy away from sitting here and devoting my spare time to selling,” said Brenda.

Nomathemba said opportunities to make money are always available.

“It’s just that young people are sometimes full of themselves and shy away from making money in certain ways,” she said.

Nomathemba said she is looking forward to delivering more gifts today.

Nomagugu said today will be an exciting day and men should not shy away from looking for the Voyage to deliver gifts to their lovers.

“We would like to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and be sure to get your gifts from us. We deliver them for you in a special way,” she said. @flora_sibanda