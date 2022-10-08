Waiting for the Chevrons

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

REPRESENTING one’s country of birth is every sportsperson’s dream and every athlete measures their success by the number of times they represented their country on the international stage.

There is no denying that playing at the international level is everyone’s dream, the highest honour that can be bestowed on any sportsperson. Some fulfil those dreams at a very young age, while for others the opportunity to put on a jersey with the nation’s badge comes late in their careers.

Englishman Darren Stevens (46) had the dream, however, despite doing everything right for Kent County Cricket Club, his dream remained a dream.

Tuskers’ 28-year-old seamer Sheunopa Musekwa is praying that he does not pull a Darren Stevens. He still believes his childhood dream will come true.

The love for the game did not come naturally for the Tuskers seamer, but through following friends who had already taken up the game at St Thomas Aquinas Primary School back in 2005. In a bid to spend as much time as possible with his friends, Musekwa took the game not knowing one day he will be one of the province’s finest.

“I wasn’t much of a sportsman, but all my friends played cricket so it started as just a way of spending more time with them then before I knew it, I was in love with the game,” said Musekwa.

Musekwa made his List A debut for Tuskers in 2020 against Rangers and took three wickets in the match and his First-Class debut came earlier in 2017 against Rhinos where he took one wicket.

Having been playing for Tuskers and taking wickets, Musekwa still has not fulfilled his dream of donning the red jersey. He is, however, still confident that his time will come and when it does, he will grab it with both hands.

“I still hope to play for my country and I feel I have what it takes, I will just make sure I’m ready whenever I get the call-up. My age doesn’t worry me because I’m fitter than I have ever been and my body feels good, I feel like a 19-year-old,” said Musekwa.

“It’s disappointing that I haven’t gotten a dance with the Chevrons but all I can do is continue improving and putting in the hard work, as a player and as a person you can always improve to become better.

“It’s just about being ready when the opportunity presents itself,” he said.

The former Milton Boys High School student took seven wickets in the first two games of Tuskers’ 2022/23 Pro50 Championship and has been prolific for the team as they completed a famous double over rivals, Alliance Health Eagles in Harare.

With the impressive start to the season, Musekwa hopes to help the Bulawayo-based side win the Pro50 Championship and also finish as the leading wicket-taker.

“My goal for this season firstly is to lead my team to another Pro50 Championship and also end up as the leading wicket-taker,” he said.

Musekwa also encouraged young upcoming cricketers to never give up on their dreams and give their best shots to achieve what they set out to.

“To the young kids who want to take up cricket, I would say chase your dreams, never give up and always give your best and be the best version of yourself. Opportunities will come and one needs to be always ready to grab it with both hands and run away with it,” he said.