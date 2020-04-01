Walter Mswazie laid to rest

Masvingo journalists carrying the casket with Walter Mswazie's body before burial at Mangwandi cemetery on the outskirts of Masvingo today

Masvingo Bureau

The late veteran journalist and Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent Walter Mswazie was laid to rest at a Mangwandi Cemetery on the outskirts of Masvingo City with scores of people from all walks of life present to bid him farewell.

Mswazie(45) passed away on Tuesday at Makurira Memorial Clinic from kidney complications. A church service led by the Masvingo City Seventh Day Adventist was held at his residence in Rhodene suburb before burial. Speaking before burial various speakers posted tribute to Mswazie for being a humble and dedicated scribe who was committed to his job.

Chiefs council President Fortune Charumbira in his graveside eulogy described Mswazie as a rare breed of a journalist who with infallible character. He said the media would never be the same without Mswazie and urged journalists to take a lead from him by shunning bribery and reporting objectively.

Rungano Gumbochuma,the late Mswazie’s young brother thanked members of the Masvingo media for supporting him until his last breath. He paid tribute to Zimpapers for extending support to enable Mswazie to a perfect send off. Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief George Maponga, who represented Zimpapers, said Mswazie’s passing on was a big loss to the company saying he would be sorely missed because of his high work ethic.

Maponga paid tribute to Zimpapers particularly chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke for making sure the Mswazie family get all they needede for assistance to give him a befiting send off. Present at the burial were journalists from various media organisations here and senior Government officials among others.

Mswazie is survived by his wife Shingi, three children Walter(Jnr)23, Mavis(16) and Bekitemba(14).