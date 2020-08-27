Wan-Bissaka could be in hot water as he is set to MISS the start of Manchester United’s pre-season

MANCHESTER United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in danger of missing the start of pre-season training after appearing to ignore his club’s advice by travelling to Dubai.

Sportsmail can reveal that the full-back flew to the popular holiday destination at the end of United’s season and must now self-isolate for 14 days upon his return.

He is due to fly back to England by the end of the week.

United players are scheduled to return for pre-season training next week, meaning the 22-year-old will miss the start of next season’s preparations under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Old Trafford officials provided players with travel guidance at the end of the campaign, detailing where they could travel without being required to quarantine upon return.

Wan-Bissaka is now likely to find himself in trouble when he returns after appearing to disregard their advice.

When travelling with their clubs to officially compete or train, players are protected by the ‘elite sportsperson’ protocols and are not required to quarantine upon return.

But the UK Government has confirmed that Wan-Bissaka would be required to self-isolate as he is on holiday.

United will test the defender as soon as possible upon his return.

Sportsmail understands that Wan-Bissaka has been keeping himself in shape in Dubai ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Nevertheless, his pending absence from the opening days of United’s pre-season training schedule will frustrate Solskjaer.

Wan-Bissaka was not included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

But his decision to fly to Dubai effectively ruled him out of contention for national duty because of his quarantine. – Daily Mail