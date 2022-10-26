Wandachuza hit-maker, Takura returns to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-winning hip-hop musician, Takura, who is riding high with the tracks Wandachuza and Goosebumps that are trending on TikTok is set to serenade lovers in Bulawayo with a show at Cosmopolitan Nightclub on Saturday.

The ladies’ man will reunite with fans in the city at a show that is set to lure party lovers as they close off the month of October in style.

Said Cosmopolitan’s marketing consultant Ntando Ndlovu: “We’re super excited to be bringing Takura to Cosmopolitan where we’re trying to blend our entertainment with international acts and local acts. Last week, we had Asaph’s listening session and this weekend, we’re hosting Takura.

“He has got new music and he hasn’t been to Bulawayo for a while so it’s going to be an exciting show for his fans and people who want to try something different from what we’ve been having with South African Amapiano, house and DJs,” said Ndlovu.

– @mthabisi_mthire