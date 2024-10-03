Wangu Mazodze fired from league

Onward Gangata in Gweru

IN a surprise move, Wangu Mazodze have been fired from the Central Region League for failing to fulfil their league matches.

The Kwekwe based outfit has been facing financial challenges following the withdrawal of sponsorship by Dr Richard Wangu Mazodze who also owns another team by the same name in the Eastern Region Soccer League.

The region wrote to the club last week advising them of the expulsion.

“We refer to the above matter and advise that due to the club’s failure to fulfil three sanctioned matches, FC Wangu Mazodze City has been suspended with immediate effect,” reads the letter.

Consequently, FC Wangu Mazodze City loses all its membership rights as defined in the Zifa statutes with immediate effect.

The club is no longer entitled to take part in any league competitions effective September 29, 2024.

Dr Mazodze is alleged to be keen on the Zifa presidency.

His Eastern Region League side is a firm favourite to land the title and be promoted to the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Kwekwe United coach, Prince Matore remains optimistic that his charges can rise again and see the season through after dropping points over the weekend in the Zifa Central Region Soccer League.

The log leaders, Kwekwe United were held to a goalless draw by Midlands State University (MSU) in a match played at the campus grounds.

The draw saw the “gold boys” lead being reduced to three points by Tongogara who beat Blanket Mine 2-0. Kwekwe United are now on 56 points while the army side is second with 53 points. In third position is Chapungu with 47 points after its 1-1 draw with Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane.

Matore says the result against MSU was a wake up call to his players who he said should not be complacent.

He however, believes they are still in control of the title race but should avoid dropping points.

“This is what happens in football, when you are used to winning, you sometimes get such results. It is a message to the boys not to get too comfortable,” he said.

“But we are still in a good position, we need to just win all our matches going forward.

“I always tell the players that the second half of the season is about character. We now have to show the champions’ character in how we rise after this setback.”

Results at a glance

Sheasham 1-0 Black Eagles, Beitbridge 1-1 Gokwe North, Bishopstone 0-1Dulibadzimu, West Nicholson 0-1 Dinson Mvuma

, ZRP Gwanda 0-0 FC Platinum

P W D L F A GD Pts

K/ United 26 16 8 2 35 9 26 56

Tongogara FC 25 15 8 2 35 12 23 53

Chapungu FC 25 14 5 6 38 11 27 47

D/United FC 26 12 9 5 33 20 13 44

Sheasham 26 11 11 4 45 13 32 44

ZRP Gwanda 25 8 14 3 22 13 9 37

D/ Mvuma FC 26 8 13 5 23 20 3 37

FC P/U19 25 10 5 10 29 29 0 35

B/ Mine FC 24 9 7 8 24 16 8 34

W/Nicholson 26 9 7 10 27 26 1 34

S/Mine FC 25 9 6 10 29 35 -7 33

Beitbridge FC 26 6 9 11 20 33 -13 27

W/ Mazodze 25 6 9 10 18 24 -6 27

Bishopstone 25 5 5 15 20 46 -26 20

Gokwe North 26 4 8 14 20 47 -27 20

MSU FC 25 4 5 16 19 46 -27 17

B/ Eagles 24 3 3 18 11 45 -3 4