Wangu Mazodze fired from league

Online Reporter

THE ZIFA Central Region Soccer League executive has suspended Wangu Mazodze after the Kwekwe based side failed to fulfill three consecutive matches.

The outfit has allegedly been facing financial challenges following the withdrawal of sponsorship by US based Richard Wangu Mazodze who also owns another team by the same name in the Eastern Region Soccer League.

“We refer to the above matter and advise that due to the club’s failure to fulfill three sanctioned matches, FC Wangu Mazodze City has been suspended with immediate effect,” reads the letter.

“Consequently, FC Wangu Mazodze City loses all its membership rights as defined in the ZIFA statutes with immediate effect. The club is no longer entitled to take part in any league competitions effective 29 September 2024,” read part of the letter.

Mazodze is rumoured to be keen on the Zifa presidency.