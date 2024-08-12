Wanitwa Mos, Nkosazana Daughter, Big Zulu, Zee Nxumalo release summer anthem “Mfazi We Phepha”

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

TALENTED artistes Wanitwa Mos (the alter ego of Master KG), Nkosazana Daughter, Big Zulu, and Zee Nxumalo have dropped a track designed to celebrate love and joy this summer.

Titled “Mfazi We Phepha,” the song was released last Friday and is already receiving rave reviews, setting the stage to become the soundtrack of summer celebrations.

The collaboration features some of South Africa’s biggest names, each adding their unique touch to create a memorable tune. Wanitwa Mos, known for his innovative style and platinum awards, teamed up with the soulful Nkosazana Daughter, famous for the global hit “Jerusalema.” Together, they have crafted a melody that is both contemporary and timeless.

Master KG shared his excitement about the track, highlighting its ability to connect people.

“Creating ‘Mfazi We Phepha’ has been an incredible journey. We aimed to capture the joy and unity of summer weddings, and I believe this track does just that. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Music has the power to bring people together, and ‘Mfazi We Phepha’ is a testament to that. Working with Nkosazana Daughter, Big Zulu, and Zee Nxumalo has been a fantastic experience. I hope this song brings as much joy to listeners as it did to us while making it,” said Master KG.

Nkosazana Daughter emphasised the song’s blend of traditional African sounds with modern beats, making it resonate with a global audience.

“This song is all about celebrating love and happiness. Collaborating with such talented artistes and bringing ‘Mfazi We Phepha’ to life has been a true honour. I’m excited for fans to enjoy it at weddings and parties this summer,” she said.

Big Zulu highlighted the song’s deeper message, stating, “‘Mfazi We Phepha’ is a celebration of love and tradition. Being part of this project allowed me to contribute to a song that I believe will resonate with many people and become a staple at celebrations.”

Zee Nxumalo echoed the sentiment, saying, “I’m thrilled to be part of the song. It’s a beautiful track that blends different styles and voices to create something truly special. I hope it brings people together and adds a spark to their celebrations.”

The track has already garnered over 110 000 listens on YouTube and is expected to be a hit, setting the tone for joyous summer celebrations.

“‘Mfazi We Phepha’ is more than just a song; it is a vibrant celebration of love, unity, and happiness. Combining the musical influences of Limpopo and KZN, the track blends Bolobedu house, Amapiano, and Zulu Afro-pop into a melody that resonates with a global audience. Whether at a wedding, a summer party, or enjoying a sunny day, “Mfazi We Phepha” is the perfect soundtrack for creating lasting memories.” – @mthabisi_mthire