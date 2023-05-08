Wanted!! Manhunt for Christmas Day murderer

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old man from Luveve in Bulawayo for stabbing to death another using an okapi knife on Christmas Day last year.

Victor Moyo Luveve allegedly stabbed Musateta Rutayi, in Sizinda under yet to be established circumstances.

Bulawayo Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that the incident occurred on December 25, 2022.

“Victor Moyo stabbed Musateta Rutayi in the armpit and the right arm which caused his death after sustaining the fatal wounds, said Inspector Ncube.

‘‘Police is appealing for information that may assist in the location of a wanted person; Victor Moyo a male adult aged 25 years of Luveve, Bulawayo in connection with a case of murder.”

Inspector Ncube said Moyo is approximately 1,60 meters in height, medium built, has brown eyes, black hair and is dark in complexion.

“Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Sergeant Horomani on 0773091863 or ZRP Tshabalala on 0292- or visit any nearest police station,’’ read the statement.