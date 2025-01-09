‘War is coming’ Scottland unveil deadly strike force

innocent Kurira , [email protected]

IN a move that’s set to shake up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, newly promoted Scottland FC have unveiled a formidable attacking trio that could potentially become the country’s deadliest.

The club yesterday announced the signing of Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona, first runner-up and top goal scorer, Lynoth Chikuhwa, and second runner-up, Khama Billiat.

Chikuhwa, who scored an impressive 17 goals last season, had been linked to Scottland FC for weeks.

Billiat, who netted 13 goals, and Musona, who scored 10 goals and was named the best player in the land complete the trio.

This attacking force is reminiscent of some of the most feared trios in international football, including Barcelona’s MSN (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar) and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané.

Scottland FC’s bold move is accompanied by a warning: “War is coming.”

With the addition of another top striker, Tymon Machope, who scored 11 goals last season, the team’s arsenal is indeed formidable.

The club has also announced the signing of several other top players, including Godknows Murwira, Mthokozisi Msebe, Michael Tapera, Kevin Moyo, Talbert Shumba, Nelson Chadya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Gareth Madhake, Tichaona Chipunza, Vassili Kawe, and Kingsley Mureremba. Veteran Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa has also joined the team.

Scottland FC’s meteoric rise is nothing short of remarkable. Promoted from the Northern Region Soccer League last season, the team has become the richest in the league, boasting a staggering US$2,5 million war chest for the 2025 season.

This is thanks to a US$1,5 million sponsorship deal with Sakunda Holdings and a US$1 million injection from IMC Communications, fronted by Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

With Tonderayi Ndiraya at the helm as head coach, expectations are high for Scottland FC to make a significant impact in the 2025 season. —@innocentskizoe