War veteran dies

LIBERATION war hero and member of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has died.

He was 76.

Cde Bhebhe whose war name was Vincent Nkiwane died at his home in Pumula Old, Bulawayo on Saturday.

He will be buried at Nkulumane Heroes Acre in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The liberation war hero was born in 1947 in Nkayi Matabeleland North Province.

He attended Sikhobokhobo primary school and completed his standard six in 1966 and upon completing his studies he worked at Premier Electric Company.

In 1972, Cde Bhebhe joined Nkayi Rural District Council and that is where he started political activism where he was recruited to be part of ZAPU Youth League.

In the same year, he joined the armed struggle through Botswana.

Cde Bhebhe transferred to Zambia using an airplane as received at the Zambia International Airport before being deployed to Nampundu Transit Camp.

In 1977 he trained in guerrilla warfare at Mwembeshi for six months.

Cde Bhebhe was deployed at Kafuwe Refugee Camp in Zambia and then transferred to Solwesi and Moscow Camp.

He operated as a platoon commander until cease-fire 1979 and was assembled at Papa Assembly Point for demobilisation.

At independence Cde Bhebhe was integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army at the Zimbabwe Military Academy Officers Cadet and promoted to a rank of Captain.

He was a member of Zanu PF and fell under the Sibambene District in Old Pumula

Cde Mvinjelwa is survived by his wife Clara Sibanda, six children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at house number 5014 Old Pumula Suburb Bulawayo.

