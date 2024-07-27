War Veterans Ministry permanent secretary Mphambela dies

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Mr Clive Mphambela has died.

Mr Mphambela who was the former Finance and Economic Development spokesperson succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident recently.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the development on his X handle.

“Very sad to lose a colleague, Permanent Secretary Mr Clive Mphambela. Mr Mphambela was the secretary for War Veteran Affairs. He succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident a couple of days ago in Chivhu. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends. May His Dear Soul Rest Peace,” wrote Mr Mangwana.

More to follow….