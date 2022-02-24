War veterans urged to take lead in campaining for Zanu-PF

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

WAR veterans should take a leading role in campaigning for the ruling party Zanu-PF because they have a mandate to defend the party.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya said the party’s constitution states that war veterans have a duty to defend the party and its leadership.

Cde Mahiya who was speaking after introducing Zanu-PF candidate for Tsholotsho South in the upcoming by-elections, Cde Musa Ncube, also urged party members to register as voters. He said the the starting point of defending the revolution and the country was to register as a voter.

“The reason why I am here is to introduce our candidate Cde Musa Ncube. The President has asked war veterans to lead in the campaigns because they know why they fought to liberate this country. We need to defend the revolution hence the need to educate the people on the importance of voting for Zanu-PF,” he said.

Cde Mahiya said people should now use their vote to defend the freedom and independence that the gallant sons and daughters fought for.

He said by voting for the ruling party, the people will be voting for development in their communities. Cde Mahiya said devolution of power will only be effective if both legislators and councillors are Zanu-PF.

He said Zanu-PF members should come in their numbers to vote for Cde Ncube on March 26. Cde Ncube (51) is Deputy Secretary for Administration in the Women’s League.

She is a businesswoman and philanthropist who has helped transform livelihoods of thousands of people in Tsholotsho through self-help projects and skills training.

Cde Ncube benefited from training programmes started by Zanu-PF National Chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and National Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona meant to capacitate women and youth to start their own projects.

She cascaded the projects to Tsholotsho where she started women’s clubs for baking, chicken and pig rearing. She has trained more than 1 000 women in baking.

She recently donated three tonnes of flour and 8 000 sasol chickens to women’s groups while more than 300 women are being trained to make products such as detergents and soft drinks. Cde Ncube said she is committed to serving the people of Tsholothso.

“I am there as a servant leader employed by the general populace to lead economic, political and social development in my community. This is an opportunity for us as Tsholotsho to continue where the former legislator left,” she said. — [email protected]