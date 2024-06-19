Ward retention funds target 1000 street lights – Bulawayo Councillor

Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Ward 5 councillor Dumisani Nkomo has said ward retention funds have been deployed to repair street lights in his area.

The city council through its ward retention policy allows residents to retain three percent of total funds they pay to the local authority for the development of their areas.

In a Facebook update, Cllr Nkomo said through the ward retention fund, they were targeting to rehabilitate 1 000 street lights across Ward 5.

Ward 5 covers Greenhill, Morningside, Portion Famona South of 23rd Avenue, Fourwinds, Eloana Park Newton, Newton West, West Sommerton, Bellevue, Southwold, Barham Green, Montrose, Donnington, Belmont, Montrose, part of Hillcrest and Tshabalala Extension.

“I am super excited that we have started work on repairing 1 000 streetlights in Ward 5. Yesterday 38 streetlights were repaired in Morningside on two streets. We are using our Ward Retention Fund which is 3 percent of what residents in the ward pay,” said Cllr Nkomo.

He said he was aiming to fix every street light in the ward and work towards solar lighting for places where there is no street lighting.

“We welcome corporate sector support in filling the gaps,” he said.