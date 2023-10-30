Warm welcome for Nakamba at Villa Park

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba returned to Villa Park with his new side Luton City, where he got a warm reception, despite his side suffering a 3-1 defeat.

The Zimbabwe international started the game for the Hatters but was substituted in the 76th minute. A move that drew a standing ovation from the Villa fans.

Nakamba permanently left Villa at the beginning of the season to join Luton Town who are finding the going tough in the Premier League.

He made 68 appearances for Villa.

After 10 rounds of action, Luton Town are on position 18 on the 20 team table with a mere five points.

They have only won once, lost seven times and drew twice.

