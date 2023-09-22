Warriors 125th in the world

Innocent Kurira, Sports writer

ACCORDING to the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday, Zimbabwe who just returned to international football are ranked 125th in the world among footballing countries.

Despite the return from isolation, Zimbabwe have only played one friendly against Namibia and are set to face Botswana in another friendly match on September 30.

The national team dropped one place to number 34 in Africa with 1138.56 points. Morocco have moved two places up to position 13, remaining the leading African nation in the rankings while reigning African champions Senegal dropped two places from position 18 but remain among the top 20 in the world as they occupy position 20.

Tunisia is now among the top 30 in the world after moving up to position 29, while Mali and Cote d’Ivoire both move two places up to 49 and 50 to break into the top 50 ranked sides, replacing Greece and Paraguay respectively.

World champions Argentina strengthened their grip at the top of the Fifa world rankings in the latest list on Thursday, with the top five remaining unchanged after the international break.

Argentina, who dethroned Brazil at the summit in April, remained top after beating Ecuador and Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month. Second-placed France, who lost to Germany in a friendly last week, retained second place followed by Brazil (third), England (fourth) and Belgium (fifth).

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Brazil, 4. England, 5. Belgium, 6. Croatia, 7. Netherlands, 8. Portugal, 9. Italy, 10. Spain.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Tunisia, 4. Algeria, 5. Egypt, 6. Nigeria, 7. Cameroon, 8. Mali, 9. Ivory Coast, 10. Burkina Faso.