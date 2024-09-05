Warriors adapt to new coach

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE vice-captain, Marshall Munetsi, has emphasised the importance of adapting quickly to new coach Michael Nees’ philosophy as the Warriors prepare for their first 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

Munetsi stated that the team is fully embracing Nees’ approach despite being affected by injuries. Farai Banda has been added to the squad due to the absence of Tino Kadewere and Brandon Galloway.

“Unfortunately we have had a few injuries and some guys did not manage to come but we are working hard to start our campaign well. Kenya is not an easy team to face but we know what we need to do. We are just trying to listen to our coach as he is new.

“We are trying to learn from him as quickly as possible. We are starting to see his ideas because we started to talk before we came so we know what he expects. I think the guys are starting to gear up, most of us have been playing together for some time so I think it’s a system but in football, everything always depends on the results,” said Munetsi.

Khama Billiat, who is making a return to international football, praised Nees’ experience and is confident that it will benefit the team.

“It has been a good time with the team. The coach is fantastic, we understand everything that he is saying and he has lots of experience behind him, and that is going to benefit us,” said Billiat.

Kenya has injury concerns over Skipper Michael Olunga, Collins Sichenje, and Ian Otieno ahead of their matches against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Warriors have never won against Kenya in their four meetings, which will make the battle at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda tomorrow more challenging.

Their recent meeting was in July at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa, where the Harambee Stars triumphed 2-0.

Before that, the two nations clashed in a friendly match in Malawi in March, and Kenya prevailed 3-1. The Warriors also failed to beat Kenya in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers in 2008.

Kenya beat Zimbabwe 2-0 in Nairobi on June 14, 2008, before holding the Warriors to a goalless draw at Rufaro Stadium a week later.

After facing Kenya and Cameroon, Zimbabwe will travel to Namibia for a game on October 7 before hosting the Brave Warriors on October 15 at a venue to be announced.

Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Marley Tavaziva, Donovan Bernard.

Defenders: Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garananga, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Emmanuel Jalai, Teenage Hadebe, Farai Banda.

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Daniel Msendami, Brian Banda, Tawanda Maswanhise, Tawanda Chirewa, Richard Hachiro, Khama Billiat.

Strikers: Douglas Mapfumo, Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda.

— @innocentskizoe