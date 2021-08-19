‘Warriors’ Afcon progress hinges on selection, preps’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALTHOUGH there is general consensus that the Warriors were handed a fair Caf TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cup draw, preparations and proper team selection will play a crucial role in whether the team can break the jinx of failing to go beyond the group stages, according to some former national team players.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group B alongside Malawi, Guinea and group, and tournament favourites Senegal on Tuesday night.

The Warriors open their Afcon finals campaign against the Teranga Lions at Kouekong Stadium in the city of Bafoussam on January 10 next year.

The Warriors lock horns with Malawi on January 14 and wrap up their group campaign against Guinea four days later.

According to fans and commentators, the draw is probably the fairest pairing that the Warriors have been handed since their maiden appearance in the finals in 2004 and presents them a chance to progress to the knockout stage.

However, former Warriors’ skipper Benjani Mwaruwari, David Phiri, Zenzo Moyo and Dazy Kapenya have warned that the fair draw would come to naught if the selection process is not handled properly and the preparations are shoddy.

Mwaruwari said if these two issues are handled professionally, the Warriors might actually do well.

“I think it’s a good draw though. We just have to aim high and beat Senegal because to tell ourselves that we have to beat Malawi and Guinea for us to qualify will not work. We have to send a clear signal of intent in our opening match.

“If we get proper preparations with all other factors taken care of, avoiding our usual problems, this is the time to start preparing. Let us start looking for resources now. With good preparations, this thing is doable,” said Mwaruwari.

Mwaruwari was part of the Warriors’ team that fell 0-2 to Senegal in the 2006 African Nations Cup finals in Egypt.

The two teams met again in the group stages in the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon and the Warriors lost 2-0, with Sadio Mane and Henri Saivet striking inside the opening 13 minutes.

Former Hwange defender Phiri, who was part of the famed Dream Team, concurred with Mwaruwari that the Warriors got a fair draw and the first objective is to take care of the Teranga Lions.

“It’s a very fair draw, considering our first game will be Senegal, who happen to be favourites. If we come out with a result against them, we will have an ‘it can be done’ attitude,” said Phiri.

Moyo said gone are the days of the so called big and small teams in Africa.

“It’s a very balanced draw; there are no big teams or small teams in Africa anymore. Anyone can beat anyone now.

The most important thing is selection and preparations; once we get that aspect right, we are good to go,” said Moyo.

Kapenya, who was a member of the Warriors squad that debuted in the Afcon finals in Tunisia in 2004, said Zimbabwe stands a good chance of proceeding to the next round as long as there is correct team selection and proper preparations.

“It’s a very fair draw. I think with good team selection and preparations we stand a good chance to proceed to the next round,” said Kapenya.

Zimbabwe are making their fifth appearance in the biggest football showpiece on the continent, but are yet to go past the group stages of the tournament.

Afcon draw

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopie, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinee, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra-Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia

Road to final

· Group stage: from January 9 to 20, 2022

· Round of 16: January 23-26, 2022

· Quarter-finals: January 29 and 30, 2022

· Semi-finals: February 2 and 3, 2022

· Third Place match and Final: February 6, 2022