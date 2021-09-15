Breaking News
President to lead no under-18 ZITF

President to lead no under-18 ZITF

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Warriors’ Afcon qualification happened by default

15 Sep, 2021 - 10:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Warriors’ Afcon qualification happened by default Bruce Grobbelaar

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar says the Warriors qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals by default.

Zimbabwe qualified as runners-up in Group H with group winners and reigning Afcon champions Algeria. The other teams in the group were Zambia and Botswana.

The Warriors finished with eight points, six behind The Desert Foxes, after winning two games against Zambia and Botswana, and drawing with the Zebras and Algeria.

Speaking to BBC Africa Sport, the Jungleman, who has 32 caps for Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1998, said it was a shame that the Warriors were not nurtured and pushed into the right direction for them to qualify for major tournaments like the Fifa World Cup finals.

“It’s a shame that they are not nurtured and pushed into the right direction and that drives me insane. I look at them and say ‘why are they not getting through to the World Cup?’ Yes they are through to the Africa Cup of Nations, but that was with two win and two draws; that tells me that they got there by default,” said Grobbelaar.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting