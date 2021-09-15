Warriors’ Afcon qualification happened by default

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar says the Warriors qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals by default.

Zimbabwe qualified as runners-up in Group H with group winners and reigning Afcon champions Algeria. The other teams in the group were Zambia and Botswana.

The Warriors finished with eight points, six behind The Desert Foxes, after winning two games against Zambia and Botswana, and drawing with the Zebras and Algeria.

Speaking to BBC Africa Sport, the Jungleman, who has 32 caps for Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1998, said it was a shame that the Warriors were not nurtured and pushed into the right direction for them to qualify for major tournaments like the Fifa World Cup finals.

“It’s a shame that they are not nurtured and pushed into the right direction and that drives me insane. I look at them and say ‘why are they not getting through to the World Cup?’ Yes they are through to the Africa Cup of Nations, but that was with two win and two draws; that tells me that they got there by default,” said Grobbelaar.