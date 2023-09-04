Warriors are back… as nation sees ED’s inauguration

Sports Writer

AFTER an 18-month hiatus, Zimbabwe’s senior national football team is back in action this afternoon against Namibia and the excitement is palpable as the game is set to be the highlight of President Mnangagwa’s Inauguration festivities.

There’s an air of anticipation among fans and players alike. Veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa, one of Zimbabwe’s most successful soccer figures, has been entrusted with the task of leading the team.

Chidzambwa will have a dynamic support team, including Lizwe Sweswe, goalkeepers’ trainer Tembo Chuma, Highlanders’ fitness coach Abraham Mbayiwa, and former Gweru United striker Wonder Chaka as manager. This mix of experienced and fresh faces on the coaching bench signals a new era for Zimbabwean football.

While surprises may be in store with the new set-ups, there’s room for the retention of seasoned players, whose experience could prove invaluable.

Chidzambwa expressed his eagerness for the game and introduced his talented technical team.

“I have been appointed alongside Lizwe Sweswe, the FC Platinum goalkeepers’ trainer Chuma, Highlanders’ trainer Mbayiwa and Wonder Chaka. We look forward to the game. The rest of the logistics we are yet to confirm through Benedict Moyo,” said Chidzambwa.

The squad is a collection of locally based players who will be eager to prove that the 18-month ban from international football hasn’t dimmed their skills.

With several Heads of State and prominent personalities expected to grace the occasion, Zimbabwe starts as the favourite, driven by the desire to demonstrate their football prowess on the global stage.

GOALKEEPERS

Simbarashe Chinani (Simba Bhora) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds) Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Thubelihle Jubane (Sheasham) Godknows Murwira (Caps United) Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS

Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs) Brighton Manhire (Highlanders) Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) Thulani Joseph (Caps United)

STRIKERS

Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds) Tinashe Balakasi (Simba Bhora) Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Liberty Masveure (Sheasham)

TECHNICAL TEAM

Head Coach: Sunday Chidzambwa. Assistant Coach: Lizwe Sweswe. Goalkeepers Trainer: Tembo Chuma.

Fitness Trainer: Abraham Mbayiwa. Team Manager: Wonder Chaka