Ricky Zililo, in Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho 0-0 Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE returned to familiar Chan territory, holding Lesotho to a 0-0 draw at Maseru today.

The Warriors put up a disciplined performance with Dynamos goalkeeper producing top-drawer saves that ensured Zimbabwe qualified with ease for next year’s edition to be held in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe went into the game carrying a 3-1 lead.

More to follow….