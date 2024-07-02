Warriors booted out of Cosafa

Bruce Chikuni, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

WARRIORS suffered a shocking exit in the COSAFA Cup after losing 0-2 against guests, Kenya, on Tuesday at Wolfson Stadium, in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Jairos Tapera’s men needed just a point to progress to the regional flagship tournament next round, but the task appeared too heavy for the Warriors.

Before the loss, Warriors were in charge of the Group B proceedings, calling the shots with six points from two games.

Comoros finished at the top of the pile following their 1-0 win against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

Their triumph left Tapera’s troops sitting third on the table.

Both teams took turns to enjoy possession, but it was the Harambee Stars who seemed more willing to keep the ball as Zimbabwe tried to penetrate through wing play.

The first real chance fell on Kenya’s way in the 17th minute following a defensive mistake from goalie Raphael Pitisi and defender Malvin Hativagoni.

However, the Warriors were lucky to escape unharmed as Chrispine Erambo rushed his effort.

The Warriors won their first corner in the 22nd minute but failed to make the most of it.

McKinnon Mushore could have changed the complexion of the game in the 42nd minute with a bit of precision in his attempt to create a scoring chance for Takunda Benhura.

Denzel Mapuwa also delivered some brilliant crosses, but Benhura appeared unlucky as his headers kept going just inches off target.

Tapera realised he was flirting with elimination and made three changes at the restart as he introduced Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Meke and Michael Tapera.

Michael was cleared to play despite being reported to have been suspended for this fixture.

The Warriors technical team had assumed that he was on suspension when they addressed the media a day before the match.

The substitutes injected life as Tapera’s charges suddenly became a different beasts but still the needed goal proved elusive.

Benhura almost gave the Warriors a lead just six minutes after the break but goalie, Bryne Omondi, refused to be beaten in the near-post.

On the back of sustained pressure, Austine Atieno fired Kenya in front in the 53rd minute.

Tapera’s men appeared deflated as they started to play without any purpose despite having a party atmosphere in their corner.

Benson Ochieng extended Kenya’s advantage in the 73rd minute with a fine close strike which gave Pitisi no chance.

Benhura kept firing blanks as the Warriors shifted gears to find the consolation goal.

Some also felt Tapera should have replaced McKinnon Mushore before the restart as he appeared out of sort in the centre of the park.

But, to their surprise, he kept Donald Mudadi and Tatenda Tavengwa on the bench something which did not amuse many.

Tapera said he was disappointed with the result.

He also stressed that his men exited the tournament with honour considering how they prepared ahead of the tournament.

“I’m disappointed with the result especially with the manner we have lost our ticket to the next round.

“We could have avoided this loss in many ways but it was not our day, I knew from the start that it was going to be difficult to force a comeback if we conceded first.

“The boys tried everything they could to avoid this loss but our best was not enough,” said Tapera.

“I’m happy for the boys especially those who played for the national team for the first time in this tournament, it was a milestone for them and collecting six points from three games means we have something to build on.

“Some of these boys are ready to be elevated to the senior team and it’s now a matter of embracing them so that they can get used to the system,” he added.