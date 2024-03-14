Warriors call-up has Yogo-Yogo buzzing

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

EXACTLY 20 years after the death of his uncle Blessing, a CAPS United luminary who perished in an accident on March 12, 2004, Junior Makunike got his first Warriors call.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who was born a year after the death of Blessing, has been included in the national squad to participate in the Four Nations tournament scheduled for Lilongwe, Malawi between March 18-26.

The hosts, Zambia and Kenya will also be part of the field to battle for honours in the inaugural tournament meant to strengthen the nations involved ahead of their participation in other international tournaments.

This is Makunike’s first call up into the national team at any level.

This follows a series of top-notch performances by the lanky holding midfielder who spent the past two seasons with giants Dynamos and now playing for Simba Bhora.

He scored a fine goal in his debut for the latter when Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges beat Manica Diamonds 3-2 at Sakubva last Saturday.

Makunike is on cloud nine following the historic call-up in a full-strength squad that has the likes of European-based stars like Tino Kadewere and Jordan Zemura.

“I have never felt like I am feeling right now,” Makunike said.

“I never expected the call-up but God is always amazing. I feel like I have wings to fly. To be honest, I am humbled by this call-up into the senior squad.

“You know when you are a footballer, you have your objectives and the do-do lists etched in your mind. Some things you will achieve but some you won’t. Getting a national team call-up is the ultimate dream a footballer can have.

“I can’t express how I am feeling in mere words. I am someone who has always worked hard to try and improve my individual rating and help teams that I have played for win silverware. I have always dreamt of wearing the Warriors jersey one day. I am very happy and that helps me to put more work into my training.”

Makunike is increasingly becoming a big name in local football circles though critics see his move to Simba Bhora from Dynamos as a step backwards.

He was one of DeMbare’s best performers in 2023 when the Glamour Boys won the Chibuku Super Cup and managed a third-place finish in the league.

Makunike was narrowly beaten to the 2023 Most Promising Player’s award by his former Dynamos teammate Elton Chikona who got a vote more than the Bulawayo-born midfielder.

Simba Bhora is touted as one of the favourites to win the league title this season after breaking the bank to bring some of the best players in the country like Walter Musona, Bully Veremu, Mthokozisi Msebe, Malvin Mkolo and goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

“Yes, on paper, we have one of the best teams in the country but we have always told each other to prove it on the ground,” said Makunike.

“Look, what every team wants at the end of the day is to win silverware. That is also what we are aiming to do. That means we have to be competitive enough to attain those objectives.”

Simba Bhora will host Greenfuel at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva this Saturday looking to post yet another win from another club from Manicaland.

This will be the first time that a Premiership game is played in Shamva.