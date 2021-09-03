WARRIORS COUNTDOWN: Chance for present players to justify their inclusion

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and South Africa at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon presents an opportunity for some players to prove that they deserve to don the senior national team jersey.

Today’s starting XI is not the line-up coach Zdravko Logarusic and his assistants, Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderai Ndiraya and Benjani Mwaruwari had hoped for, but still the players chosen for the opening Group G game have to stand up and be counted.

Covid-19 travel restrictions to what are perceived to be red-zone areas by the British and United States of America governments, saw eight Warriors’ players being barred by their clubs from honouring their national call-up.

Travelling to Zimbabwe would have seen them being quarantined for 10 days upon return and missing about four club matches in the process.

The hardest hit department by the absence of the barred Warriors is the defence, which will be without the British-based trio of Tendayi Darikwa of Wigan Athletic, Bournemouth FC’s Jordan Zemura and Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle, as well as centre-back Teenage Hadebe, who was recently signed by Houston Dynamo in the United States.

In their absence, SuperSport United’s Onismor Bhasera, Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns, Zambia-based Takudzwa Chimwemwe and Alec Mudimu, who recently moved to the unfashionable Georgian league, have to man up and justify their inclusion.

Other defenders in the side are Kevin Moyo, who plays for Zambian side Nkana, William Stima from Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum and Godknows Murwira of Dynamos got late call-ups.

Assistant coach and former national team captain Mwaruwari believes the defenders available are capable of providing cover to the goalkeeper.

“In football, you can’t mourn when the players you wished for are not available. What you need is to motivate the players available so that they focus on the game. You might say we are weak or depleted at the back, but I see an opportunity for those who have been longing to play for the national team to prove their worth. You might be surprised to see that all along we’ve had hidden gems eager for a chance to shine,” said Mwaruwari.

Defensive midfielder Marshal Munetsi and Thabani Kamusoko will be expected to play key roles in providing a shield for the defence in the absence of Aston Villa defensive midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

It is Zimbabwe’s attacking ability that Bafana Bafana should be wary of as Loga has an array to select from.

Skipper Knowledge Musona, Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat, Terrence Dzukamanja from Orlando Pirates, wingers Kuda Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi and Silas Songani, who once played in Denmark and now turns out for FC Platinum, are all capable of tearing apart Bafana Bafana’s defence.

France-based centre striker Tino Kadewere will also be out to revive his goal scoring prowess which endeared him to the Olympique Lyon fans last season. — @ZililoR