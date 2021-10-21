Warriors drops a further five places on the Fifa rankings

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE have hit their lowest ebb in this year’s Fifa Rankings after tumbling to number 118 in the latest global football statistics released by Fifa on Thursday.

The Warriors have been on a downward spiral in the last three editions of the Fifa rankings on the back of a disappointing campaign in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

This month they drifted five places down. They had also lost five places in the September rankings and this means in two months they have dropped 10 places.

Zimbabwe also dropped three places down this month in the continental rankings and are now positioned 29th in Africa.

The Warriors played two games during the period under review and lost both to Ghana. They suffered a 1-3 defeat in Cape Coast before surrendering their World Cup campaign at home with a 0-1 defeat at the National Sports Stadium recently.

The next rankings will be released on November 25. Zimbabwe are set to play the final two rounds of the abortive 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against South Africa and Ethiopia next month.

 

 

