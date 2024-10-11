Warriors edge Namibia

Zimpapers Sports Hub

Namibia 0-1 Zimbabwe

MICHAEL Nees bagged his first victory as Warriors coach when they edged Namibia 1-0 in a 2025 Afcon Qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, yesterday.

Despite an unconvincing performance from the Warriors, they managed to secure their first win under Nees’ management, thanks to a penalty spot goal by Khama Billiat.

The penalty was a result of a foul on Jordan Zemura by Namibia’s Kennedy Amutenya. Nees had previously drawn both of his first two matches in charge, against Kenya and Cameroon, with the Warriors failing to score in both games.

However, yesterday’s win puts Zimbabwe in a strong position at the top of Group J with five points, ahead of tonight’s match between Kenya and Cameroon, which could alter the group table.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy without fans. It was a fight, not a beauty contest,” Nees admitted. “We made technical mistakes, but agreed to focus on winning.”

Despite Namibia’s dominance in possession, Zimbabwe led at halftime and survived a second-half onslaught.

Daniel Msendami hit the post in the 53rd minute, while Washington Arubi made crucial saves to deny Prinz Tjiueza and Ivan Kampembira. Nees made defensive substitutions, replacing Billiat and Marvelous Nakamba with Devine Lunga and Richard Hachiro to protect the lead.

Yesterday’s match was played in an empty stadium, but Monday’s game will be open to fans. Meanwhile, the Warriors have discovered their opponents in the 2024 Chan qualifiers. Zimbabwe are returning to the competition after missing the previous edition due to an international ban.

The locally-based national team will face Eswatini in the first round of the qualifiers, starting on October 25-27. The winner will play Madagascar in the second round.

The winner of the second-round fixture will qualify for the Chan finals, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from February 1-28, 2025.

Nineteen teams will participate, up from 18 in the previous edition, due to the three host nations taking Cecafa zone slots.

Senior Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Strikers: Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)