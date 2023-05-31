Warriors edge Old Miltonians to maintain unbeaten run

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

MATABELELAND Warriors maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing Archer Clothing Rugby League after beating fellow title contenders Old Miltonians 25-12 on Saturday, at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

Warriors head coach Rueben Kumpasa was happy that they managed to scrap to a victory on a day that they were not at their usual best.

“The game was good, the boys played well, but it was not our kind of rugby that we have been playing in other games. However, whatever we are doing is working for us but we are looking to keep improving and get better so that we are at our best when we play against teams from Harare. We are looking forward to winning the league which will set us up for good things ahead,” said Kumpasa.

However, in a club statement, OMs cited poor officiating for the defeat.

“Of course, it is back to the drawing board. However, there are some areas we can’t do anything about. Match officiating in Bulawayo and game day player buying/busing from opposing teams to strengthen chances remains a problem. Let’s use what we have and see who has it more. The issue of officiating remains a fact.

“We lost a potential of scoring maximum seven, mid opportunity five and minimum three on a ref’s bad score. But we will try again next round. Play above the ref but a single wrong decision will ruin a game in a derby. We are not crybabies. We will continue with our positive work. It changes nothing (the defeat). The league is still on and we take each game as it comes. The race is not over,” said OMs representative.

In other matches played, the only women’s clash saw Plumtree Queens clobbered Bulldogs Women 10-0, while Western Suburbs recorded a 31-26 win over Bulldogs who are yet to win in the men’s competition.

Meanwhile, Milton Elephants are set to invade Marondera where they will play against Wise Owl Talons on Saturday. The Elephants will compete in five matches, fielding the Under-14s, Under-15s, Under-16s, second and first teams.

On their return from Marondera, Milton will play hosts to Prince Edward School.

Milton’s fixtures against Prince Edward are expected to be played at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

– @brandon_malvin