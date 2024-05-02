Warriors fans hit out at Zifa

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Zifa Normalisation Committee has come under fire for not taking the Warriors’ 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification seriously after they invited applications for the coach’s job a month before matches resume.

Zimbabwe are currently fifth in the six-team Group C of the African qualifiers with two points from as many matches and trail leaders Rwanda by two points while South Africa are second with three points, Nigeria third with two points and Lesotho also have two points in fourth place.

Benin complete the group with one point from two matches.

The opening round of two matches took place in November last year and Zimbabwe were under the guidance of caretaker coach, Baltemar Brito whose contract expired on December 31 and was not renewed amid speculation Zifa NC were not amused by his damning report of events in Rwanda where the matches against the hosts and Nigeria were staged.

Brito highlighted the chaos that characterised camp and pre-match preparations saying these impacted results more than the players’ performances on match days. But despite Brito leaving his post at the end of last year, the Zifa NC did not appoint his replacement ahead of the resumption of qualifiers.

This resulted in the national association turning to Norman Mapeza for the Four-Nations tournament in Malawi in March, which utilised the Fifa window for internationals as part of preparations for the resumption of qualifiers next month.

Mapeza was appointed on March 12, less than a week before the tournament that ran from March 18-26.

Zimbabwe face Lesotho on Match Day 3 on June 3 and then visits South Africa for Match Day 4 on June 10 and a month before the crucial assignments, Zifa are just starting the process of selecting Brito’s successor.

Zifa invited applications on Tuesday, stating that the successful candidate would lead the senior men’s national team and direct the programme and preparations for the team for various tournaments, including the 2025 Afcon qualifiers, the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and Cosafa tournaments.

Concerned soccer fans bombarded social media, including Zifa’s own platforms, criticising the manner in which Zifa were treating the Warriors.

One said:

“We are left with a month before the World Cup qualifiers and you are looking for a coach now? What were you doing since January or after the Malawi tournament? You are so disappointing . . .

Another said:

“Any coach that you will appoint in less than a week or two before June matches will have excuses for failing to qualify. You had Brito, who had established a clear path for success and rapport with players.

Then you confused things with the belated engagement of Mapeza for that tourney.”

Another added:

“Time is no longer on our side. The only honourable thing you can do is to re-appoint Brito if we have any ambitions to qualify for the World Cup. Brito is quite familiar with the players. Give it to him.”