Warriors get kit sponsor

THE Warriors got a boost yesterday when Zifa unveiled Betterbrands Gold as the team’s official kit sponsors for their campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the deal, valued at $80 000, Betterbrands Gold is providing comprehensive support covering top of the range training, travel, leisure and match-day apparel for the men’s national team. Replicas will also be provided at a date to be announced.

Betterbrands Gold chief executive officer, Tonde Sakupwanya and his Zifa counterpart, Yvonne Manwa expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

“We are thrilled to support the Senior Men’s National Team as they embark on this crucial journey towards Afcon qualification. At Betterbrands Gold, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire and we are proud to play a part in the Warriors’ success.

“Our sponsorship is a testament to our commitment to the growth and development of Zimbabwean football,” said Sakupwanya.

Manwa welcomed and highlighted the sponsorship deal’s importance in ensuring the team’s readiness for the challenging road ahead.

“This partnership with Betterbrands Gold is a significant boost for our national team. The support provided through this sponsorship will ensure that our players are well-equipped and prepared for every aspect of their campaign, from training to match day.

“We are grateful to Betterbrands Gold for their unwavering support and belief in our national team.”

Meanwhile, Senegalese referee, Diouf Adalbert has been appointed centre referee for the match between Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Adalbert will be supported by compatriots Amadou Ngom as the first assistant referee and Mamadou Ngoma as the second assistant referee. Aliuone Sow will be the reserve referee.

Uganda’s Mike Letti will serve as the match commissioner, while Algeria’s Djamel Haimoudi will assess the referees’ performance.

Less than a week after his promise to use merit to select his team, Warriors coach, Michael Nees appears to have reneged on his word that he would not risk by calling unattached players for Zimbabwe’s upcoming 2025 Afcon qualifying assignments.

The German coach torched widespread social media debates following the inclusion of players that have not been active at club level, in his 23-member squad for the two games against Kenya and Cameroon.

Nees called up Andrew Mbeba who has not been active at Highlanders and Teenage Hadebe who has not been attached for over four months.

Unfortunately, Nees was not given the opportunity to explain why players like Highlanders strongman, Peter Muduhwa or why the league’s leading scorers, William Manondo and Tymon Machope could not make the shortlist.

Others had hoped Zifa would convince Khama Billiat out of retirement after the former Mamelodi Sundowns man reinvented himself at Yadah.

Fans were also haggling over the call of goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard who has been clearly out of his depth in recent national team outings.

Unfortunately, Nees was not available to comment but the Warriors coach also needed to explain whether veteran Washington Arubi could be his solution for the problematic goalkeeping department.

Former Warriors forward Joel Luphahla, speaking to the Zimpapers Sports Hub during a radio show on Star FM, said it was difficult for any coach to please all the stakeholders with the team selections. Luphahla believes the Warriors squad is fair and balanced.

“I think it’s a balanced and fair squad but obviously you cannot have a national team selection with everybody being in agreement,” he said.

“I would have loved to see Khama Billiat in that squad, seeing how he has been playing. But I don’t know, the issue of him and the national team was going on, but I would have loved to see him bringing that experience into the team because we really need that experience especially upfront.

“Locally, I would have also loved to see (Tymon) Machope given a chance because the boy has been doing very well, considering that he came into the PSL last season and has been consistent for the past two years so it’s always good that when players are doing well they get that run.

“It also gives them confidence. But basically, I think it’s the same squad that was assembled when we played Lesotho and South Africa.

“So, we hope for improvements from how we did then. I know we didn’t get the result that we wanted but if we can build from there, maybe with the introduction of the new coach, who knows?” said Luphahla.