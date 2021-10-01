Warriors give up on Macaulay Bonne

01 Oct, 2021 - 09:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Warriors give up on Macaulay Bonne Macaulay Bonne

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

In the wake of public outcry on why Warriors’ interim coach Norman Mapeza left out inform United Kingdom-based striker Macaulay Bonne for the upcoming back-to-back Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, it has since emerged that the Ipswich Town forward twice snubbed national team call-ups.

Bonne was called up twice by sacked Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić for the opening two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, but he ignored the invitation.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare said they were dissappointed that despite Zifa facilitating the acquisition of his Zimbabwean passport, the player doesn’t seem eager to play for the Warriors.

“He was (called-up), the last time we played South Africa and Ethiopia. Loga gave him the last chance and he didn’t respond to the call. We did our best to have him. Remember we did the passport for this boy because we want him, but if he is not playing ball what do we do,” said Mpandare.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting