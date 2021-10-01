Warriors give up on Macaulay Bonne

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

In the wake of public outcry on why Warriors’ interim coach Norman Mapeza left out inform United Kingdom-based striker Macaulay Bonne for the upcoming back-to-back Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, it has since emerged that the Ipswich Town forward twice snubbed national team call-ups.

Bonne was called up twice by sacked Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić for the opening two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, but he ignored the invitation.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare said they were dissappointed that despite Zifa facilitating the acquisition of his Zimbabwean passport, the player doesn’t seem eager to play for the Warriors.

“He was (called-up), the last time we played South Africa and Ethiopia. Loga gave him the last chance and he didn’t respond to the call. We did our best to have him. Remember we did the passport for this boy because we want him, but if he is not playing ball what do we do,” said Mpandare.