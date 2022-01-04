Warriors hold breath for Zemura foreign legion troops in

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS strikers Tinotenda Kadewere and David Moyo, who are based in France and Scotland respectively, were expected to join the national team camp in Cameroon last night, with skipper Knowledge Musona and Admiral Muskwe checking in today.

The quartet is part of five players that were expected to fly directly to Cameroon to join the rest of the squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals kick-off on Sunday.

The Warriors have been hit by another blow, as defender Jordan Zemura is now unlikely to travel to Cameroon, with reports that his club AFC Bournemouth has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak resulting in the cancellation of their championship match against Peterborough United.

National teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare spent the better part of yesterday making frantic efforts to establish whether Zemura is part of the Bournemouth first team players that tested positive for Covid-19.

Warriors’ coach Norman Mapeza is keeping his fingers crossed that Zemura will join the squad after key withdrawals before their camp in Harare.

Injuries forced the withdrawal of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, France-based defensive midfielder Marshal Munetsi and Brendan Galloway, while personal commitments hindered right-back Tendai Darikwa from being part of the Afcon finals’ squad.

However, Mapeza, whose side were drawn in Group B alongside continental giants Senegal, Malawi and Guinea, expressed satisfaction in his team’s preparations following Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Sudan.

“The match against Sudan was a good game.

We were just trying to work on combinations, but I was really more than happy with all departments, which did well physically.

The guys looked ok, we had some good chances where we could have wrapped up the game.

We still need to work on the sharpness and see what happens as time goes on.

I was happy with their performance, we just need to keep working hard, remain focused and see how it goes,” said Mapeza.

Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi and goalkeeper Petros Mhari limped off in the match, but Mapeza allayed fears of long-term layoffs, saying they will recover after a two-day rest.

The Warriors, who take on Senegal in the opening match of the tournament on Sunday, were set to play the Indomitable Lions tomorrow, but the match now hangs in the balance.

“I’m not sure we’ll have it played because yesterday we were active and today we’re doing recovery sessions.

We don’t have enough numbers since we’ve got 18 players at the moment.

From what I heard from the manager (Mpandare), we’re not 100 percent sure we’ll play Cameroon,” said Mapeza.

