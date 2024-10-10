Warriors in behind doors hunt

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE atmosphere will feel rather strange but the Warriors should still do the job when they face Namibia in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Orlando Stadium, in South Africa this afternoon. The match kicks-off at 3pm.

This is the first of the back-to-back clashes between these two Southern African countries aiming to clip a ticket to the Afcon finals from a tough Group J pool that also has Cameroon and Kenya with only the top two getting the licence to fly to Morocco next year.

Without approved stadia to accommodate international fixtures back in their respective homes, both Zimbabwe and Namibia have undertaken to take turns, housing each other at the Johannesburg venue with the Brave Warriors first hosting Zimbabwe this afternoon.

Zimbabwe will return the favour on Monday in a 6pm kick-off tie that will be as important as this afternoon’s given the permutations in the group.

It is today’s game that either will go all out to win but with Namibia making it a closed-door event where fans are not permitted, the fixture will be played under queer circumstances last seen during the years when the world was reeling from the murky Covid-19 pandemic.

That won’t sway the Warriors in any way though with coach Michael Nees urging the team to play right in Namibia’s faces.

“Difficult match, Covid atmosphere,” retorted Nees yesterday.

“We have prepared for a tough match because Namibia is a team that has improved over many years.

“But they started the qualification with two defeats but nevertheless we analysed their strengths and they have good players from the (South African league). It will be an exciting game, unfortunately without spectators.

“Our team is a bit more complex. Today (yesterday) is the first day where we had everyone in a fit condition.

“One session, one day before a game, you can conclude by yourself that it is not enough, but we were in Uganda with the majority of these players and we can bank on that.

“But it’s very challenging, the calendar is packed up to the limit. It’s unfortunate that this match comes on a Thursday (today). Tomorrow (today) would have given us an additional day , but we take it as it is. We cannot change it. We have to accept the situation and do the best out of it.”

Zimbabwe have two points from their opening two games against Kenya and Cameroon played in Uganda last month while Namibia have no points after losing theirs against the same opponents.

Winning today and Monday’s matches will leave Zimbabwe in a good space in a group jointly led by Kenya and Cameroon who have four points each from the first two games.

“There are two games, six points at stake and our target is that we have a November qualification and we have destiny in our own hands.

“We can decide or determine our own fate. Even if we win the two games, the group wouldn’t be decided yet.

“And even if we can get only two points the group might not be decided. So, we mustn’t over-interpret the significance of the game (s). There are six points at stake and we want to have a positive record against them for sure,” said Nees.

“But for them, if they do not start collecting points now, it could be difficult. Normally it’s a team that sits a little bit back. It’s a good counter-attacking or transitional team. Hopefully, they will not just sit back but also play football. It’s difficult, but I anticipate a similar game to the Kenya game.

“We must be very alert. We can anticipate that because they have good players in their strikeforce.”The German gaffer said Namibia’s chemistry makes them a rather difficult proponent to face.

“Namibia have one and a half weeks in camp together and I think that’s a huge advantage for their coach. For me, it is like we are playing a club team. A club team means they have an automatic understanding in many aspects and they were also together in the African Cup of Nations (in Ivory Coast this year),” he added

“Definitely, they have an automatic understanding. There are many things where we cannot touch it, for sure.”

Zimbabwe’s talent has never been in doubt, said Nees who is hoping to see his philosophy, introduced last month in Uganda, starting to bear fruit on the Soweto pitch.

“Football wise we have extremely good players, there is no doubt about that. I think that was never a problem in Zimbabwe. You always have very talented players and this group is really very strong.

“We have players who can play football in all the departments. I think the pitch is decent and we want to play football.”

Meanwhile, Nees will have another task immediately awaiting him after the back-to-back clashes with the gaffer leading the locally-based band of Warriors in the Chan qualifiers.

The final tournament will take place in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania from February 1-28 next year. But first, Zimbabwe will have to find a way past Eswatini whom they were drawn against in the first qualification round with the first leg pencilled from October 25-27 while the second leg takes place between November 1-3.

The winners will face Madagascar who got a bye in yesterday’s draw in another two-legged final qualification phase.