Warriors midfielder Munetsi shines

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

WARRIORS anchorman Marshal Munetsi has continued to see his stock rise in France where he was on target when his side Stade de Reims drew 2-2 against PSG on Sunday.

It was not a minor achievement for the former Orlando Pirates Star in the famous Ligue 1 encounter where he has continued to find the target.

Munetsi, a midfield workhorse, scored the opening goal of the match in the sixth minute after slotting home the ball from a close range.

The player has taken his league season tally to three goals plus four assists.

The goal reportedly placed him among Reims’ top-scorers of the 21st century in the Ligue 1.

He is now on number four with 16 goals.

