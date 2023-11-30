Warriors move up Fifa rankings

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s national team has moved up one place on the FIFA rankings to number 124 in the world after their two draws in the World Cup Qualifiers played last month.

International matches were played all over the world in November 2023, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers taking place in Africa, Asia and South America. The other confederations’ schedules included UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches, Concacaf Nations League 2023-24 encounters and the Pacific Games 2023.

These matches have all had a significant effect on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Zimbabwe marked its return to international football with a goalless stalemate against Rwanda before featuring in a 1-1 draw versus Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games. The two draws have seen Zimbabwe gaining six points which moved them one place up to number 124 in the world.

On the African rankings, the Warriors remained on 34th position.

The Warriors are among the 17 countries that do not have approved home grounds and have to find an alternative venue beyond borders during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Zimbabwe’s next game is at home to Lesotho in March next year.

The team that finishes top of the group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Nigeria who drew with Zimbabwe are ranked number 6 in Africa while Morocco are the best team in Africa.

-@innocentskizoe