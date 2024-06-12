Warriors, OMs face off in potential title decider

Brandon Moyo ,[email protected]

THE 2024 Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Archer Clothing Rug League is gearing up for an epic finale this weekend, with the top two teams in the league set to clash at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Defending champions Matabeleland Warriors will face off against log leaders Old Miltonians (OMs) in what promises to be a thrilling match to determine who will take home the silverware.

Both teams have won their first three games of the campaign and are tied on 15 points each, but OMs have the edge with more points scored and fewer conceded.

OMs whitewashed Bulldogs 37-0 in their previous game last weekend, while Warriors overcame Panthers 12-3.

Warriors’ head coach, Aubrey Dube, has emphasised the importance of his team being at their best to beat OMs, as there will be no room for mistakes in this crucial match.

“It’s going to be a tough one, and we have to strategise. The guys shouldn’t relax because it’s not going to be easy,” said Dube.

Meanwhile, OMs coach, Victor Chiwara, believes that the defending champions are under more pressure to prove themselves.

“The goal is to win, but I think the defending champions will be under pressure. They are the ones with a point to prove that they are still a top side. We are a new team still in our building phase, but we plan to win,” said Chiwara.

Aside from the headlining match, the league has seen exhilarating games in the Division One and Women’s categories, with Warriors women currently sitting at the top of the log standings after winning all their matches.

BMRFB Chairperson, Carrington Busili, is pleased with the smooth progression of the league and encourages rugby fans to come and support the sport.

Gate charges for general entry are US$1, with VIP costing US$2. Overall, the rugby league promises to be an exciting and must-see event for all sports enthusiasts.

“It has been a good start to the league and we are impressed with the quality of rugby that has been on display. So far everything has been going on pretty well. We still have more action coming up with the headlining game between Warriors and Old Miltonians, and it’s going to be yet another exciting day of rugby.

“I encourage all rugby-loving people to come through and support. It’s good for the growth of the game that we all love.

At the end of the day, rugby must be the ultimate winner,” said Busili. – @brandon_malvin