Warriors out to delay South African celebrations in World Cup qualifier

WHILE some analysts are taking Thursday night’s Fifa World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and South Africa at FNB Stadium as a dead rubber, Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza is not buying into that school of thought.

In fact, the former Warriors’ midfielder and captain says there is nothing like a dead rubber in football, as every match is as important as the previous or the next one.

“Football is not an event,” Mapeza told Chronicle Sport.

“I have heard people saying we are left with two dead rubbers so we don’t need to put ourselves under any pressure. That is a dangerous mindset to be honest. There is nothing like a dead rubber and as we take on South Africa, we will go with the same mindset we had for Ghana, to collect maximum points and now that we are out of contention for the World Cup, we will use these games with an eye on the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, so we can’t talk of a dead rubber. The intensity and zeal to win is still the same,” Mapeza said.

Thursday night’s hunting expedition for the Warriors is thus not a hopeless mission, as there is still a lot to play for besides pride and bragging rights.

This game offers proper preparations for the Afcon finals because international friendly games will be hard to come by for the Warriors between now and January next year when the continental football showpiece gets underway.

The game against Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia on Sunday will surely give an insight into how the Warriors are likely to hold in Cameroon. Thursday night’s game in Johannesburg is a final on its own because Bafana Bafana need a win to cement their place in the next stage of qualifiers.

The hosts would need to fire from all cylinders to achieve that feat hence, dispelling the notion of a dead rubber.

The Warriors are fully aware that they left behind a grieving nation; a nation that has been pained by poor results and even though some fans take this match as a dead rubber, they still want a good showing in Cameroon and want some form of confidence in the squad before their departure for the Afcon finals.

While team selection for Afcon is still an ongoing process, most names will come from the squad in South Africa although Mapeza has made it clear that more players are set to be called up as they prepare for Afcon. Locally-based stars must seize the opportunity and impress the national team coaches during the four or five remaining league matches before the Premier Soccer League takes a break as focus shifts to the Afcon finals.

This journey to the finals must be supported by all stakeholders, starting with Zifa, which must do everything right to ensure a smooth road to Cameroon.

Reports from the Warriors’ base that the national association is using the Afcon finals as a carrot to silence dissenting voices in camp over unpaid allowances are quite disturbing and must be condemned without outright.

Some players confided to Chronicle Sport that fear of being omitted from the Cameroon flight where there are chances of attracting scouts from bigger clubs and leagues, is the main reason behind the “stage managed” high morale in camp talk.

The players said they have to date only been given appearance fees for the away match against Ghana.

One player said Zifa has not even tried to engage them, except to issue “the Afcon finals snub threats” if anyone dared raise noise over allowance issues.

Zifa acting chief executive officer and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said they do not discuss renumeration issues with the press.

On the issue of boycott threats, Gwesela said:

“We are not aware of such; the mood in camp is good. The boys are ready to collect maximum points from Bafana Bafana.”