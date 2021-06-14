Warriors pair in Zambian football title

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ midfielder Thabani Kamusoko and winger Tafadzwa Rusike celebrated their second year at Zesco United FC by winning the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) MTN Super League title on Sunday.

Kamusoko was in Zesco’s matchday squad that beat Napsa Stars 2-0 to clinch the championship with three games to spare.

A 39th minute goal from Kenyan international striker Jesse Were and an 80th minute strike by Kelvin Kampamba secured the title for Zesco with ease.

The victory took Zesco to an unassailable 64 points, leaving second placed Zanaco who are on 53 points after 31 matches fighting for a Caf Champions League qualifiers’ spot.

Kamusoko has been a key member of Zesco’s campaign after arriving at the Ndola side in 2019, with his exploits earning him a one-year contract extension in April.

The former Njube Sundowns, Dynamos and FC Platinum box-to-box midfielder joined Zesco from Tanzanian club Young Africans in 2019 and his initial two-year contract with Zesco was due to expire next month.

Rusike joined the club in January 2020.

Following the premature end of the FAZ/MTN 2019/2020 season due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zesco have managed to reclaim the title they lost to Nkana.

FAZ took a decision to suspend the games and award the title to Nkana with seven games as Covid-19 cases increased in the 2019/2020 season.

That decision saw Zesco finishing outside the top two for the first time since 2012 and missing out on Caf Inter-Club qualification for the first time since 2013. – @ZililoR