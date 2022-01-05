Warriors pair Petros Mhari & Kuda Mahachi recover

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Warriors suffered an injury scare when goalkeeper Petros Mhari and attacking midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi picked up knocks during their training friendly against Sudan on Sunday in a match that ended goalless.

The two players have, however, since recovered and will be part of the training session today as coach Norman Mapeza’s charges continue with their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations where they are set to collide against 2019 losing finalists Senegal on Monday as they begin their campaign.

“Petros (Mhari) and Kuda (Mahachi) were injured in the game against Sudan, but they are much better and will be joining the team today for our morning training session,” said Warriors’ team manager Wellington Mpandare.

He said the team should be flying to their tournament base at 3pm on Wednesday just two hours after the arrival of Admiral Muskwe.

Mpandare said the Sudan match proved the players’ fitness levels, which he described as excellent after using only two substitutes, while their opponents had 31 players.