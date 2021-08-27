Warriors players struggle for game time

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR of the eight Warriors’ players plying their trade in the South African Premiership are struggling for game time, which could be a worry for the national team coaches ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana.

The DStv Premiership clubs played their second matches of the 2021/22 season on Tuesday and Wednesday, with goalkeeper Washington Arubi in action for Marumo Gallants in their goalless draw with drew Orlando Pirates.

Striker Terrence Dzukamanja was introduced in the second half by Pirates for the second match running.

The third Warriors player who has been active in the DStv Premiership is Onismor Bhasera of SuperSport United, who played the entire match in their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows on Wednesday. Bhasera’s teammates Kuda Mahachi and George Chigova sat on the bench, while Knox Mutizwa of Arrows, who has been omitted from the Warriors’ squad, was introduced in the 46th minute of the encounter.

Khama Billiat was on target for Kaizer Chiefs in Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Baroka FC.

Hope will be high that Billiat will bring his club form to the national team.

Warriors players that haven’t featured for their teams are left-back Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns, central midfielder Blessing Sarupinda of Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu’s Butholezwe Ncube, who has been rumoured to be on his way out of the club.

Ovidy Karuru is clubless and it’s not known if he’s in talks with any team. – @ZililoR