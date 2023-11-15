Warriors promise A-Game in qualifier

wq

Nakamba, who touched down in Kigali on Monday, after his club’s weekend action in the English Premier Soccer League, said everyone was geared up for the potentially bruising encounter.

“We are pushing each other, everyone is geared up. We are greatly looking forward to the game against Rwanda. We will take each game as it comes and I think we all know that international games are different from club games. We will focus on our own game. We have been giving out everything at training, motivating each other to give the best for the country,” said Nakamba.

The gifted midfielder said it was pleasing for the country to bounce back to international football contests.

“We are excited to be back in international football. Of course, I missed the last Afcon edition but football is back for us as a country. I think it’s good for us as a country. It’s good for everyone, for the youngsters who have a dream to represent the country,” said the soft spoken Luton Town player.

The game against Rwanda will be Warriors’ interim head coach Portuguese gaffer Baltemar Brito’s first real competitive assignment.

“We believe in these 23 players we have selected. At this moment there are the best that we could have picked up. First we should understand that we are starting a new process, as a technical staff, the players and everyone involved. After the long ban some of the players are meeting for the first time so we need time to create combinations. But this does mean we are here without any expectations, without a feeling that we can do well. So, our target is to represent Zimbabwe well, try to win, try to collect points, try to create a new mentality and a new beginning for Zimbabwean football,” said Brito.

He said they have been spying on their opponents through videos that they managed to obtain.

“We know Rwanda from videos that we got for assessment. We have one good professional analyst in our technical team that was provided to us by the Zifa Normalisation Committee (NC). So, with the information that we have we are ready. However, we don’t know if our opponents will come with the same game plan. So it is important that we also think on our game plan, on what we need to do and try to change. We had good training sessions. These players know that they are professionals, they know the need to come with a smile and an open heart when representing your country. We trust in the process, we trust in the way we shared ideas with the boys,” said Brito.

After their game against Rwanda, Zimbabwe will then entertain Nigeria at the same venue on Sunday.

Zimbabwe was forced to adopt Rwanda’s Huye Stadium as their home ground as the country does not have a homologated stadium to host international matches.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will wear black armbands in tribute to the late football icon Rahman Gumbo.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City)

Defenders: Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Munashe Garan’anga (Sheriff Tiraspol), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Gerald Takwara (Ohod), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos).

Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Prince Dube (Azam), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City), Walter Musona (FC Platinum),Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United) and Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City). -@FungaiMuderere