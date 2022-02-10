Breaking News
Government suspends AWOL teachers

Warriors ranked 122 in current Fifa rankings

10 Feb, 2022
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Warriors are now ranked number 122 in the World Coca-Cola Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

Zimbabwe are number 32 in Africa.

From their disappointing performance at Afcon, the Warriors picked 0.12 points.

They managed only one victory at the finals, beating Guinea 1-2 in a dead rubber tie.

They had lost their group opening encounter to eventual winners Senegal 1-0 in an encounter the Warriors failed to hold on to a draw and were punished by a late Sadio Mane spot kick.

Malawi then ended Zimbabwe’s chances of progressing any further at the tournament after handing the Warriors a 2-1 defeat.

Senegal retained the number spot in Africa.

Top 10

1. Senegal

2. Morocco

3. Nigeria

4. Egypt

5. Tunisia

6. Cameroon

7. Algeria

8. Mali

9. Ivory Coast

10. Burkina Faso

 

 

