Warriors receive their allowances

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

The Warriors are fully focused on the work at hand after they received their match allowances ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

They play Lesotho at Orlando Stadium tomorrow before they battle out against South Africa at Free State Stadium on Tuesday next week.

And the players will be motivated after they all received their match allowances for both games yesterday.

The team will have their final training at Orlando Stadium this afternoon before they plunge into battle against Lesotho tomorrow.