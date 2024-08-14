Warriors Select lift ZDF trophy

HAIL THE CHAMPS . . . Zimbabwe Select skipper Godknows Murwira (with trophy) leads his team into song and dance soon after they won yesterday’s match at Rufaro Stadium

Langton Nyakwenda at Rufaro Stadium

Warriors Select 1-0 ZDF Select

IT was a carnival atmosphere, one that was befitting for the occasion, as a capacity crowd thronged Rufaro for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) match yesterday.

Sungura guru, Alick Macheso and popular Zimdancehall Deejay Fantan, spiced up the event before the Warriors Select and the ZDF Select took to the field.

It took only 13 minutes for Simba Bhora’s on fire striker , Tymon Machope to thrust the Warriors in front.

The lanky striker rifled home from close range after a lapse in concentration by the ZDF Select defenders.

The Warriors Select, which was captained by Simba Bhora star,Walter Musona controlled the first half with the FC Platinum duo of Brian Banda and Juan Mutudza in charge of the midfield.

Manica Diamonds speedy forward, Michael Tapera, won the crowd with his pace on the flanks. The Highlanders duo of Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore also played for the Warriors Select.

The City End, which normally houses CAPS United fans quickly fell in love with the Warriors Select, which put on a green and yellow kit. The Mbare End crowd sided with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select, which wore red.

Former Dynamos and Triangle striker, Allan Tavarwisa who led the line for ZDF Select was always dangerous each time he won possession.

The stocky striker could have been on the score card had he been more accurate. Cranborne Bullets defenders, Moreblessing Mushangwe and Prince Mutasa were also part of the ZDF team.

Both teams wowed the strong crowd that thronged the ceremonial home of football. Warriors Select coach, Jethro Hunidzarira made wholesome changes at half time as he sent on a completely new team for the second half.

CAPS United defender, Godknows Murwira took over the arm band from Musona and marshalled the Warriors defence with aplomb.

Makepekepe winger, Junior Bunjira also showed some flashes of brilliance when he came on in the second half.

But in the end it was Machope’s early goal that decided the contest. The Simba Bhora striker is on fire.

He has scored nine goals in the Premier Soccer League but that tally should rise to 10, if he is awarded the goal which was previously given to Webster Tafa when Simba Bhora drew 1-1 against Dynamos at Barbourfields last Saturday.

A Premier Soccer League video footage showed that Machope’s header crossed the line before Martin Mapisa scooped it onto the path of Tafa. Machope revealed yesterday that he is now targeting to reach at least 17 goals.

“I am happy that I scored today (yesterday) because if you are selected you have to deliver,” Machope said.

The striker is not thinking much about individual awards as he is focused on helping Simba Bhora win the league title.

The Shamva side is currently second on the Premier Soccer League table. “I am happy with my current form in the league, scoring motivates me,” he said.

I am now targeting to score 17 goals in the league,” added Machope. The unheralded, Stephen Mapepa was in charge of the ZDF Select, which comprised players from army sides Black Rhinos, Chapungu and Tongogara.

“We tried our best,” he said. There was jubilation for the Warriors Select when Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General, Philip Valerio Sibanda and Deputy Minister of Sport, Emily Jesaya handed them the gold medals before Murwira hoisted the trophy.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrated challenge cup contest was won by Zifa Southern Region Division One Select side after brushing aside Zimbabwe Defence Force Select (ZDF) side 5-4 in a penalty lottery.

The two teams had went down tied nil in regulation time. The ZDF match are held annually to celebrate the country’s forces.