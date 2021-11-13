Warriors shift focus to Ethiopia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Warriors have returned home and will quickly shift focus from South Africa and prepare for their final 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Zimbabwe lost 1-0 against South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night in what was their third straight defeat in the qualifiers.

The Warriors didn’t have a single shot on target in the game against Bafana Bafana.

Coach Norman Mapeza started with Scotland-based David Moyo upfront and while the big forward did trouble the opponents, he failed to get any shot on target.

Moyo was replaced by Knox Mutizwa in the second-half, but he too did not trouble Ronwen Williams in goal for the hosts. Mapeza also threw in 18-year-old Dynamos striker Bill Antonio with six minutes left.

Despite the defeat, Mapeza felt there were a lot of positives against South Africa.

“It was a good game of football. I am really proud of my boys, they really worked so hard. Unfortunately we ended up on a losing note but I think there were some moments we dominated the game. We had some decent chances but at the end of the day football is all about goals, we couldn’t score and ended up on the losing side,” Mapeza said.

He said had there been no disruption to local football due to Covid-19, the Warriors’ rebuilding exercise would have progressed smoothly.

“If we had football in the country for the past two years, mix those guys at home with those playing football in Europe, I am sure we were going to have a very competitive team, but it’s work in progress. We had so many positives in tonight’s match, we just have to continue from where we left,” he said.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was not pleased with his team’s performance against the Warriors, with the only thing that pleased the Belgian being the victory.

“I am a happy coach because we won, that was the most important thing but Iam not satisfied with today’s performance. We played against an opponent who was more aggressive than we were, there was no movement in the team, I didn’t recognise my team tonight. I don’t know why.

If we were a bit unlucky today, we could have lost the points, they could score, we had few chances. I am happy that we won, but not satisfied with the performance,” Broos said.

Zimbabwe were beaten 1-0 by Ethiopia away and the Warriors will go out tomorrow afternoon, not only searching for their only win in the group, but also seeking revenge against the Walias.

The Warriors will hold a training session at the match venue before allowing Ethiopia, who also arrived yesterday a chance to have a feel of the NSS. — @Mdawini_29