Warriors squad chopped and changed in 24 hours

Raymond Jaravaza and Langalakhe Mabhena

IN just 24 hours, the Warriors squad selected to do national duty at the upcoming COSAFA tournament in South Africa had been chopped and changed by ZIFA.

COSAFA kicks off on 26 June to 7 July in Port Elizabeth.

Football fans were left confused late Sunday afternoon when ZIFA announced yet another ‘updated’ list of the Warriors, 24 hours after the nation was informed on a team that will travel to South Africa.

Just how is the squad selected by coach Jairos Tapera and his assistants, when barely a day later the same team is chopped and changed?

Is Tapera really the man behind the selection of the squad?

In the updated version of the COSAFA squad, for instance, Highlanders’s goalie Raphael Pitisi has been named goalkeepers department.

Defenders Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai of Dynamos are some of the players in the new squad.

We leave it to the readers to judge the newly announced squad against the team that was named on Friday.

Below is the latest team announced by ZIFA and the one that was released to the media, a day before.

NEW SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford),Raphael Pitisi(Highlanders),Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield),Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos),Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds) Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC),McKinnon Mushore

(Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley

Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC

Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

FORWARDS

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura

OLD SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield)

Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora)

Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds)

Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds)

Dennis Nhongo (Bikita Minerals)

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)

Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC)

Leslie Kashitigu (Ngezi Platinum)

Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United)

Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel)

Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)

Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

FORWARDS

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds)

Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum)

Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)