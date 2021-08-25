Warriors’ squad for World Cup qualifiers named

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA remains hopeful of securing England-based players for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia early next month.

In a statement accompanying the Warriors’ squad announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Zifa said it was engaging the clubs that are threatening to block players from travelling for the games.

“We are still hopeful that all players will be available for the matches despite the adverse position taken by the English Premier League to bar players from fulfilling national assignments citing England’s stringent quarantine regulations.

“We are engaging all clubs that have intimated that they are going to withhold players, hoping they will fulfill their obligations to release players as stated in the regulations on the status and transfer of players. We are confident that the team that we will eventually come up with will still represent the nation with pride and compete to the best of their abilities as true Warriors,” read the Zifa statement.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Divine Lunga

(Mamelodi Sundowns), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jimmy Dzingai (unattached), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Tafadzwa Rusike & Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Ovidy Karuru (unattached)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town)